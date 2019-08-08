A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Reaches $14.93 52-Week High; Agenus (AGEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.85

The stock of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.38 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.93 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $105.01M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $15.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.15 million more. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 3,258 shares traded. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has risen 2.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c

Agenus Inc (AGEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 50 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 27 sold and reduced their stock positions in Agenus Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 43.68 million shares, up from 37.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Agenus Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 16 Increased: 29 New Position: 21.

Analysts await A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 260.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. AMRK’s profit will be $562,690 for 46.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.01 million. The firm offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It has a 7467.3 P/E ratio. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. for 1.36 million shares. Artal Group S.A. owns 2.75 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.02% in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,928 shares.

The stock increased 14.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 541,715 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has risen 29.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Agenus; 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA; 11/04/2018 – Three Agenus Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS SAYS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in Agenus; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 07/05/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $52.3 MLN AND $60.2 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 RESPECTIVELY

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company has market cap of $336.99 million. The firm offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3.

