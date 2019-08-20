A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) EPS Estimated At $0.08; Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Has 2.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to report $0.08 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 260.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. AMRK’s profit would be $562,517 giving it 44.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 6,017 shares traded. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has risen 2.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 112 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 42 decreased and sold stock positions in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 46.74 million shares, up from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 32 Increased: 77 New Position: 35.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.21 million. The firm offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It has a 7055 P/E ratio. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for 180,012 shares. Ellington Management Group Llc owns 251,256 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.89% invested in the company for 389,433 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 2.07 million shares.

