A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 13 0.02 N/A 0.15 86.26 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 78 1.17 N/A 5.64 14.87

Table 1 highlights A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.3% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a 0.04 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $97.33, while its potential upside is 26.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.2% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.5% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.77%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 4.88% -2.46% 12.61% -5.02% 2.34% 7.55% LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31%

For the past year A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. was less bullish than LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.