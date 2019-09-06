A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Investment Brokerage – National company, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.77% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. N/A 13 86.26 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.08 2.67

As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 40.35%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 4.88% -2.46% 12.61% -5.02% 2.34% 7.55% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has weaker performance than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a beta of 0.04 and its 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s competitors beat A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.