A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.77% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 29,947,328.82% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 3.98M 13 86.26 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.29 2.88 2.54

As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 53.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 4.88% -2.46% 12.61% -5.02% 2.34% 7.55% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.04. Competitively, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.