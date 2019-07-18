A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) and INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Contrasting side by side

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) and INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) are two firms in the Investment Brokerage – National that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 12 0.02 N/A -0.08 0.00 INTL FCStone Inc. 39 0.03 N/A 4.21 8.75

In table 1 we can see A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and INTL FCStone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and INTL FCStone Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.3% INTL FCStone Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s current beta is 0.14 and it happens to be 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, INTL FCStone Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares and 75.3% of INTL FCStone Inc. shares. 38.77% are A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of INTL FCStone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 14.93% 13.8% -3.27% -1.01% -5.93% 7.72% INTL FCStone Inc. -1.79% -5.87% -5.61% -24.14% -20.08% 0.77%

For the past year A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. was more bullish than INTL FCStone Inc.

Summary

INTL FCStone Inc. beats A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.