A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Towercrest Capital Management Increased By $484,868 Its American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Holding

Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to report $0.08 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 260.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. AMRK’s profit would be $562,518 giving it 44.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 300 shares traded. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has risen 2.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018

Towercrest Capital Management increased American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) stake by 7.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Towercrest Capital Management acquired 11,276 shares as American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Towercrest Capital Management holds 164,405 shares with $7.08M value, up from 153,129 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc Com New now has $47.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 471,354 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 154,943 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.04% or 115,138 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cordasco Fin Network invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has invested 3.49% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Trust Of Vermont has 2,129 shares. Avenir invested in 0.27% or 58,625 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% stake. Eos Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cleararc Capital reported 0.17% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Veritable LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 28,280 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10.78M shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 3.78 million shares.

Towercrest Capital Management decreased Ishares Tr (IBB) stake by 4,746 shares to 16,617 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 93,916 shares and now owns 19,930 shares. Ishares Tr (DGRO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr has $5700 highest and $48 lowest target. $53.25’s average target is -2.95% below currents $54.87 stock price. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. Compass Point upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $56 target in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Vaughan Therese M, worth $51,710 on Tuesday, May 21.

