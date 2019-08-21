A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Decreased Noble Drilling Com (NE) Stake By $530,520

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Noble Drilling Corp Com (NE) stake by 55.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 265,260 shares as Noble Drilling Corp Com (NE)’s stock declined 12.55%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 214,430 shares with $615,000 value, down from 479,690 last quarter. Noble Drilling Corp Com now has $338.85M valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 5.39M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 22/03/2018 – Noble’s restructuring deal has been opposed by some bondholders and shareholders, including Goldilocks Investment Co, which has an 8.1 percent stake in the firm; 15/05/2018 – Noble: Performance Continues to be Impacted by Constraints on Liquidity, Availability of Trade Finance; 16/03/2018 – Noble Group says won’t make payments related to notes due 2018 and 2022; 25/04/2018 – Major Noble Group shareholder sues to block restructuring; 15/03/2018 – Noble Corporation plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update; 12/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – RSA ACCESSIONS SURPASS 75% APPROVAL THRESHOLD; 27/04/2018 – SINGAPORE HIGH COURT JUDGE SAYS GRANTS INJUNCTION SOUGHT BY GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT TO RESTRAIN NOBLE GROUP NOBG.Sl FROM HOLDING AGM ON MONDAY; 16/03/2018 – Noble Group Will Miss Bond Payments as Trader Seeks Debt Deal; 20/03/2018 – The Cost of Noble’s Restructuring Is Likely to Top $100 Million; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE-IN A MAR 14 ANNOUNCEMENT CO HAD SAID IT ENTERED INTO A BINDING RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT ( RSA) WITH AN AD HOC GROUP OF CO’S CREDITORS

Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to report $0.08 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 260.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. AMRK’s profit would be $562,517 giving it 45.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 21,043 shares traded or 152.53% up from the average. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has risen 2.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.25 million. The firm offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It has a 7200 P/E ratio. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins.

Among 3 analysts covering Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Noble Corp has $3.5 highest and $1.2500 lowest target. $2.75’s average target is 102.21% above currents $1.36 stock price. Noble Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 168,866 shares stake. Ameriprise invested in 1.77M shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). United Serv Automobile Association holds 69,039 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0% or 27,867 shares. Montgomery Mgmt has 14,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd invested in 0% or 29,115 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 97,589 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% or 2.31 million shares in its portfolio. 300,000 are held by Brookfield Asset Management. Federated Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 99,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings.