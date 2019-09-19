A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) and Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Comparison side by side

A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) and Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) have been rivals in the Publishing – Newspapers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.H. Belo Corporation 4 0.39 N/A -0.21 0.00 Lee Enterprises Incorporated 3 0.24 N/A 0.29 7.56

Demonstrates A.H. Belo Corporation and Lee Enterprises Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.H. Belo Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -3% Lee Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% -45.3% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

A.H. Belo Corporation is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of A.H. Belo Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lee Enterprises Incorporated is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. A.H. Belo Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lee Enterprises Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both A.H. Belo Corporation and Lee Enterprises Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 69.4% and 48.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of A.H. Belo Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A.H. Belo Corporation 0.27% 3.36% 5.43% -7.52% -18% 9.5% Lee Enterprises Incorporated 3.83% -3.12% -22.78% -18.73% -30% 2.84%

For the past year A.H. Belo Corporation was more bullish than Lee Enterprises Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors A.H. Belo Corporation beats Lee Enterprises Incorporated.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. The company is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper. In addition, it provides commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail services; marketing, event marketing, and other services to businesses; and digital marketing solutions, as well as sells online automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. As of September 25, 2016, it published 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers with 0.8 million and 1.2 million print and digital subscribers; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 21 states. The company also offers retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1890 and is based in Davenport, Iowa.