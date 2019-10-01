A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) is a company in the Publishing – Newspapers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

A.H. Belo Corporation has 69.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.6% of A.H. Belo Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.80% of all Publishing – Newspapers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has A.H. Belo Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.H. Belo Corporation 514,573,991.03% -5.80% -3.00% Industry Average 1.34% 10.60% 2.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting A.H. Belo Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio A.H. Belo Corporation 18.36M 4 0.00 Industry Average 8.65M 644.47M 121.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for A.H. Belo Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A.H. Belo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

The competitors have a potential upside of -65.12%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of A.H. Belo Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A.H. Belo Corporation 0.27% 3.36% 5.43% -7.52% -18% 9.5% Industry Average 3.92% 11.25% 6.46% 21.28% 28.76% 19.72%

For the past year A.H. Belo Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of A.H. Belo Corporation are 2.8 and 2.7. Competitively, A.H. Belo Corporation’s competitors have 2.04 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. A.H. Belo Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A.H. Belo Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A.H. Belo Corporation has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, A.H. Belo Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.96 which is 3.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

A.H. Belo Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

A.H. Belo Corporation’s rivals beat A.H. Belo Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. The company is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper. In addition, it provides commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail services; marketing, event marketing, and other services to businesses; and digital marketing solutions, as well as sells online automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.