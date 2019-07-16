A. H. Belo (AHC) to pay $0.08 on Sep 6, 2019; Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Has 1.94 Sentiment

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 62 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 32 cut down and sold positions in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 6.14 million shares, up from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Great Southern Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 26.

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:AHC) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. A. H. Belo Corp’s current price of $3.61 translates into 2.22% yield. A. H. Belo Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. May 10, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is up 13.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AHC News: 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO: DECHERD WILL SUCCEED MORONEY AS CHAIRMAN & CEO; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL & PLAN OF MERGER PROVIDING FOR REINCORPORATION FROM STATE OF DELAWARE TO STATE OF TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CHAIRMAN & CEO JIM MORONEY PLANS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ AH Belo Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHC); 17/04/2018 – A.H. Belo: Moroney to Assume Title of Publisher Emeritus of The Dallas Morning News; 17/05/2018 – A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 17/04/2018 A. H. BELO CORP AHC.N -MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Revenue From Advertising and Marketing Services $25.7; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Rev $49.5M

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 16.49% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.97 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.04 million for 12.92 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $829.07 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.

The stock decreased 1.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 13,297 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has risen 4.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17% — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC); 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006; 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for 162,879 shares. Hm Capital Management Llc owns 6,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 5,471 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,224 shares.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $77.66 million. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold A.H. Belo Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 0.15% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 66,879 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs reported 957,400 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1.60M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Pnc Finance Serv Gp has 0% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 2,648 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 2.29 million shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 11,461 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.05% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Parthenon Lc invested in 183,884 shares. Aureus Asset Llc stated it has 0.01% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Zuckerman Invest Limited Company accumulated 343,676 shares. Punch & Investment Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $168,648 activity. 23,400 A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) shares with value of $101,640 were sold by MORONEY JAMES M III. Shares for $19,500 were bought by BECKERT JOHN A.