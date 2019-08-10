A F L A C (AFL) Stock Rose While Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $464,373; Serengeti Asset Management LP Increased Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holding by $400,000

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,021 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 123,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 5.31M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GA NAMES MICHAEL REGER CEO; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Boston Family Office Limited Com invested 0.93% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.19% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Carret Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 3,530 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 915 shares. 4.08M are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd. Rowland And Com Investment Counsel Adv holds 48,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 8,583 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 27,930 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.03% or 14,654 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 18,143 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Girard Ltd reported 13,691 shares. Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 52 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 564,452 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares to 66,903 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO).

