A F L A C (AFL) Stake Maintained by Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc; Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Corelogic (CLGX) Holding by $1.96 Million

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 2.70 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL)

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 52,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 53,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 428,438 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 22.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 15/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 10/04/2018 – CORELOGIC REPORTS EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES DECLINED IN JAN; 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ CoreLogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLGX); 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5. Lloyd Karole also bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust Company reported 8,738 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 28,920 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 1,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc reported 2,951 shares. 3,787 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Blackrock invested in 53.03M shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 149,255 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated invested in 0% or 56 shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.04% or 21,609 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.73% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,436 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 116,408 shares. Thomasville Bankshares holds 81,399 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.26% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 12,510 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,690 are held by Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc. Federated Invsts Pa reported 249,168 shares. 2,000 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 215,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Century holds 0% or 19,532 shares. 17,932 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company. 18,762 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 132,745 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.12M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 21,294 shares. Capital Fund invested in 0.01% or 43,962 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 100,407 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.30M for 16.77 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 8,319 shares to 21,978 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 201,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB).

