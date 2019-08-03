A F L A C (AFL) Shareholder Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.84 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Share Price Declined

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.55 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.72 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29 million. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And accumulated 659,131 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Lpl Fincl reported 158,193 shares. 16,806 are owned by Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 61,009 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 5,000 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moors & Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,916 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.27% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.19M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Clean Yield Group reported 0.04% stake. Westwood Management Corporation Il accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Management reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Zacks Investment Mngmt invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated has invested 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wyoming-based Friess Associates Lc has invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Invsts Service Inc has 4,305 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 16,354 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 133 shares. S&Co Inc holds 650 shares. California-based Wealth Architects Ltd has invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Augustine Asset Management holds 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 125 shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,044 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,265 shares. Penobscot Invest Incorporated reported 0.21% stake. 4,076 were reported by Epoch Investment Inc. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 26,454 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Accuvest Glob Advsrs has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.