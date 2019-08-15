A F L A C (AFL) Shareholder Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake; Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 2.38M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 8.21M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces Sampling of TERALYNX™ 12.8 Tbps Data-Center Optimized Switch; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33.87 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 8.88M shares. World Asset owns 91,562 shares. 2,540 are held by Alpha Windward Llc. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 91,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.17% or 8,595 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mariner Ltd holds 48,625 shares. Stoneridge Llc reported 16,089 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0.35% or 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 19,127 shares. Diligent Invsts Llc invested in 33,672 shares. National Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.37% or 23.35 million shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 1.71% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 1,797 shares to 3,320 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 142,733 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sequoia Finance Advsr Llc reported 6,053 shares stake. Blume Capital Mngmt has 2,000 shares. Pinnacle Inc has 14,318 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc invested in 18,150 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 444,169 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Gru Limited Liability reported 4,861 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt has invested 2.29% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 22,014 were reported by Haverford. Fmr Limited Liability holds 11.41M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc reported 0.75% stake. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0.31% or 66,034 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.28% or 34,338 shares.