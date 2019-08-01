A F L A C (AFL) Market Value Rose While Leavell Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $464,373; As Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Valuation Rose, Holder Green Square Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,021 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 123,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 2.52 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 123,907 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 12.15 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares to 75,981 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29 million worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was bought by Lloyd Karole.

