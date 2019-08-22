A F L A C (AFL) Holding Has Raised by Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc; Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Holding by $1.04 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 148,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The hedge fund held 533,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 682,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Trust Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 11,241 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 8.23 million shares traded or 165.79% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 3,350 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,762 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 130,267 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Td Asset holds 865,546 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited invested in 282,589 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 9,468 shares. State Street stated it has 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.49M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3.16 million are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 23,600 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,598 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.43% or 54,296 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 487 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 121,718 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $23,628 activity. PUTNAM EUGENE S JR also bought $7,650 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Wednesday, August 7. The insider WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK bought 4 shares worth $29. On Monday, April 1 WATKINS JOHN C bought $3,251 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 446 shares. $697 worth of stock was bought by Hardy William E. on Monday, April 1. THOMAS BRUCE E bought $836 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commencement Bank by 23,104 shares to 254,145 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bank by 26,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO).