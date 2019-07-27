A F L A C (AFL) Holder Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Raised Position by $1.84 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Bartlett & Co Lifted by $13.39 Million Its Stake

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36M shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 141.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 132,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,438 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 93,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd invested in 71,200 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 14,654 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,778 shares. 30,542 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 371,800 shares. Smith Salley And Associates holds 6,734 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 5,547 shares. Ent Financial Svcs has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Prelude Cap Limited Company holds 0.02% or 6,906 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 13,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 2.17M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 150,841 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 37,880 shares were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II, worth $1.82M. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,263 shares to 691,868 shares, valued at $37.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,370 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.