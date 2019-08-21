A F L A C (AFL) Holder Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding by $1.84 Million; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Market Value Declined While Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 5.37M shares traded or 78.39% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 406,068 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Midwest Retail Bank Division has 0.23% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,311 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.15% or 1.30 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 865,546 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Penbrook Mgmt Lc holds 4,500 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 3,350 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 39,600 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.37% or 29,091 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset holds 154,615 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited stated it has 11,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Moreover, Gabelli And Company Inv Advisers has 0.02% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 14,600 shares. Zacks Invest owns 10,001 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 123,837 shares. 28,002 were reported by Element Cap Management Lc. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 15,860 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 52,866 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). S&T Retail Bank Pa owns 613,740 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 2.31 million shares. Victory Cap holds 12,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 122,461 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $109.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

