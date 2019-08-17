A F L A C (AFL) Holder Lbmc Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $1.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised Its Stake

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 49,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.71M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.73M, up from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 1.24 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 81,108 shares. M&T State Bank Corp stated it has 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Montag A And Assocs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pinnacle Assocs, New York-based fund reported 64,535 shares. Amer Bancshares reported 2.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Usca Ria Ltd Com accumulated 15,988 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.37 million shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corporation Pa stated it has 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.37% or 36,811 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 12,470 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Marco Inv Lc holds 1% or 107,270 shares in its portfolio. 87,125 were accumulated by Coastline. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn invested in 915 shares.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.