A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Upped Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position; Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $608,000

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 409,928 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.32M shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael reported 23,000 shares stake. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 22,693 shares in its portfolio. 30,155 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest has 10,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Com accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Shanda Asset Management Ltd holds 4.91% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 2.40M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Plante Moran Fincl Llc reported 307 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 28,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 191,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 233,767 shares. Covington Management holds 0% or 3,500 shares. Ohio-based Opus Cap Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital, Inc.: 9.9%-Yield, Special Distribution, Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Debate Buying The Dip In Hercules Capital Following CEO’s Involvement In College Bribery Scandal – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Why You Should Buy 9.8%-Yielding Hercules Capital If You Fear A U.S. Recession – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 1,934 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 250,152 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 346 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 0.06% or 31,958 shares. Jnba Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Impala Asset Llc has 0.47% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co reported 0.36% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Boston owns 0.73% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3.60M shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,473 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 38,224 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 14,061 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).