A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Upped Its Dominion Resources (D) Position; Tig Advisors Boosted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased Dominion Resources (D) stake by 355.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc acquired 36,540 shares as Dominion Resources (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 46,825 shares with $3.59M value, up from 10,285 last quarter. Dominion Resources now has $62.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 3.46 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Tig Advisors Llc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 38.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc acquired 447,017 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 1.60M shares with $292.50M value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advsr holds 0.16% or 2,635 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charter Tru accumulated 1,390 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.33% or 235,733 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Putnam Ltd Llc has 1,612 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 5,036 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has 53,100 shares. Glenmede Na has 710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 760,339 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 609 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv reported 703,170 shares. Rampart Invest Management Company Ltd Llc owns 4,273 shares. 109,566 are held by Vertex One Asset. Kbc Nv holds 79,288 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 2.33% above currents $77.79 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust Communication invested in 10,427 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc holds 209,116 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mechanics National Bank Department owns 27,672 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0.72% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,382 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,473 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 905,878 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 18,978 shares. Moreover, Wendell David has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Spc Fincl reported 8,908 shares. Benedict Financial holds 0.82% or 24,711 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 9,958 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.