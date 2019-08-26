A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Upped Dominion Resources (D) Position by $2.78 Million; Shares Declined; Prince Street Capital Management Decreased Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Stake by $3.64 Million as Stock Price Declined

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.67M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 897,682 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.69% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 255,007 are held by Wafra Inc. Somerset Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 284 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 7,595 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 119,180 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Howe Rusling invested in 0.03% or 2,438 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 678,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Company Of Vermont stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 230,354 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.13% or 26,908 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 35,744 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 2.70 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.56 million for 25.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.