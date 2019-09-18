A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Rose While Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Trimmed Its Holding

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $191.64. About 165,408 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 21,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.82M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO HAVE REPORTED FINDING TO OCC: DJ

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 26,699 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 86,940 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Public Sector Pension Board holds 528,291 shares. Guardian Lp has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 683,366 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 179,901 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 0.13% or 3,845 shares. Brandes Invest Prns LP holds 1.85M shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sun Life Incorporated owns 3,282 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Td Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty reported 5,088 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 25,694 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $392.00 million was made by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.