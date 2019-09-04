A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has Upped by $1.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Hess (HES) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Holding by $692,011

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company's stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hess Corporation's Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Hess Corporation's (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St." on August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares to 2,343 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has 211,969 shares. Numerixs has 0.12% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 14,350 shares. Oppenheimer Communication owns 7,062 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 0.07% or 1.17M shares. 734 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 17,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,730 shares. 3 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 2,281 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 297,779 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Tradewinds Mgmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 10,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 20,703 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Bank & Trust has 51,642 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 43,000 shares. 4,096 are owned by Weatherstone. Private Na owns 21,615 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 595,095 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 635,471 shares. National Pension invested in 0.81% or 1.90 million shares. California-based House Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc reported 1.24M shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 135,505 shares. Hendley And Co Incorporated invested 4.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,332 shares. 246,848 are owned by Heritage Investors Mngmt. Moreover, Lindsell Train Ltd has 11.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Patten invested 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).