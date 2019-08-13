A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Has Boosted by $1.47 Million as Stock Declined; Newtyn Management Boosted Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holding by $5.87 Million; Valuation Declined

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $604.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 82,001 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI)

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 1.83 million shares traded or 187.79% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU)

