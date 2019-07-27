A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Share Value Declined While Assetmark Trimmed Stake by $572,617

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 520,148 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU)

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 97.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 6,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 7,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.17M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,041 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 31,848 are owned by Barclays Plc. Sei Communications invested in 0% or 17,607 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 86,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,398 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc). Energ Income Lc stated it has 4.43M shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. 43,000 are owned by Old Natl Comml Bank In. Advisory reported 84,049 shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 18,601 shares. Arrow Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.25% stake. Geode Capital Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 44,611 shares. 66,115 are owned by Edgemoor Invest Incorporated. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 995 shares.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.93M for 19.47 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Wednesday, February 13.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK) by 1.48M shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $40.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communication by 330,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Calif Mun Bd Etf (CMF).