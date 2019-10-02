A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $381,300 as Valuation Rose; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder White Elm Capital Has Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 89,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 4.57 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 205,165 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 173,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 575,836 shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares to 251,873 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.