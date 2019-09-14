A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $381,300 as Stock Price Rose; Oracle Investment Management Holding in Quidel (QDEL) Trimmed by $6.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 313,070 shares traded or 44.16% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 205,165 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 173,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.26 lastly. It is down 3.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $115.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,536 shares to 15,240 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 28.46 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 933,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc.

