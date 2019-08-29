A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Position in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by $1.47 Million; Quaker Capital Investments Holding in Range Res (RRC) Has Increased as Stock Declined

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $3.735. About 2.91 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 127,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clean Yield holds 200 shares. 6,810 are owned by Bokf Na. Raymond James Assoc invested in 161,618 shares. Arrow Investment Advisors reported 0.25% stake. Private Advisor Gp Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Van Eck Associate invested in 116,477 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 8,500 were reported by Trust Communication Of Vermont. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 51,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 149,740 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 219,967 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 22,558 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Incorporated Pa owns 82,936 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 44,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) CEO John Walsh on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Suburban Propane Partners vs. AmeriGas Partners – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Reports Third Quarter Results; Updates Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.02% or 244,278 shares. 249,765 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 18,130 shares. Caymus Cap LP holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.36M shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 71,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,511 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 4,680 shares or 0% of the stock. 415,033 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.09% or 970,001 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company accumulated 9,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 17,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 29,162 shares. Brave Asset Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 25,640 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 162,733 shares.