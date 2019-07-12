A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $1.04 Million; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Boosted Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $6.72 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 281,714 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.56 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.45% or 15,290 shares. Farmers Trust has 6,566 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davenport & Co Lc has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 48 are owned by North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). British Columbia Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 56,106 shares. Kingdon Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.94M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 27,878 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $51.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chinese Market Turmoil Presents Opportunity For Tyson Foods, Credit Suisse Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tyson, Tesla, Crocs And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Bears Jump on Tyson Foods After Walmart Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tyson Foods (TSN) call put ratio 2.5 calls to 1 put with focus on June weekly 84 calls as shares pull back 2.4% – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ Investigates Poultry Processors Over Price-Fixing Allegations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 245,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,058 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com holds 356 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 19,253 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Jpmorgan Chase & Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 41,665 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Naples Global Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,565 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 2.16M shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 233,767 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0% or 155,690 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Announces Multiple Outstanding Achievements by Numerous Investment Portfolio Companies – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why 9.2%-Yielding Hercules Capital Is Still A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “This 10.0% Yielding Tech-Focused BDC Will Likely Increase Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hercules Capital Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital Named 2018 Specialty Finance Lender of the Year, Americas by Private Debt Investor – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.