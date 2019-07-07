A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Lifted by $1.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,028 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “”Aladdin” Is No “Avengers” — but It’s Everything Disney Could Have Wished For – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Financial accumulated 2,212 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications has 2.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 584,610 shares. Halsey Associates Ct owns 143,904 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,668 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,481 shares. 22,045 were accumulated by L And S Advsrs. Fruth Inv Mngmt invested in 1.16% or 24,972 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsrs Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 451,876 shares. New England Research And Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Capital Limited Com holds 0.31% or 36,623 shares. Communication Of Virginia Va stated it has 105,959 shares. Sol Cap Management reported 15,846 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg holds 555,529 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,877 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Co accumulated 0.35% or 8,900 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 7,663 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Peddock Advisors Lc accumulated 0.41% or 4,573 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 1,897 shares. Rockland Tru invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scotia Cap holds 53,925 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,631 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 2,133 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hanson Doremus Investment Management holds 0.08% or 1,482 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Inc invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 5,848 shares. Northern Corp owns 8.23 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will U.S. Rail Volumes Take A Hit From The Proposed U.S. Tariffs On China? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.