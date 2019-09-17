A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lowered Its Dominion Resources (D) Position by $621,621; Stock Declined; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake by $304,128

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 11,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 165,762 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 177,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 2.63M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 2.04 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.59M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,476 shares to 8,367 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 12,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.71% or 91,352 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.02% or 12,630 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability reported 29,600 shares. State Street stated it has 35.50M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 2.08 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. 750 are held by River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 2.41 million shares. 755,510 were accumulated by Stieven Cap Advsr L P. Bokf Na invested in 12,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo LP stated it has 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group has 0% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 30,419 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 1,187 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.11 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancshares invested in 187,735 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Research And Mngmt Co holds 0.01% or 348 shares. E&G Advsrs LP reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,462 shares. Manchester Management invested in 0.03% or 3,109 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 46,681 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Limited has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 3,736 shares. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Trust accumulated 17,474 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Blackrock holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 56.28 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 1.36M shares. Orrstown Fincl Services owns 1,254 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Canal Insur reported 34,528 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 792 shares.

