A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lowered Its Dominion Resources (D) Position by $621,621; D L Carlson Investment Group Holding in Altria Group (MO) Trimmed by $332,713

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 1.83 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 7,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 65,941 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 73,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 16.90M shares traded or 62.15% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With EdgeMarc’s Ohio asset acquisition, Diversified looks to future deals – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associates Inc holds 0.18% or 26,623 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 16,903 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hartford Financial has invested 1.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Exchange Management Inc owns 40,583 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.85% or 30,990 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 609,059 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 19,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charter Tru stated it has 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brookstone Cap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 32,627 shares. Moreover, Wills Grp has 4.5% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 89,403 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na invested in 0.11% or 3,500 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd owns 2,882 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 100,138 shares. Old Republic Int accumulated 993,532 shares. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Co has invested 1.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.71 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 103,877 shares. Troy Asset Limited holds 0.42% or 213,576 shares in its portfolio. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru holds 1.53% or 52,950 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Lc has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bancorporation Of The West, California-based fund reported 63,387 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt owns 0.43% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 256,100 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore & has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,177 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corporation owns 57,530 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Lc has 0.32% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa reported 55,164 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 994,590 shares. First Personal Svcs accumulated 6,348 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc reported 272,170 shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).