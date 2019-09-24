A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lowered By $348,975 Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding; Standex International (SXI) Sellers Increased By 9.4% Their Shorts

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) had an increase of 9.4% in short interest. SXI’s SI was 186,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.4% from 170,200 shares previously. With 74,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)’s short sellers to cover SXI’s short positions. The SI to Standex International Corporation’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 66,894 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stake by 35.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,425 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 13,650 shares with $645,000 value, down from 21,075 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. now has $215.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 19.21M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: Wells Fargo’s New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar’s Network – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Laura Oberst talks about new role with Wells Fargo and what she wants in the next CEO – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.31% above currents $48.96 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4600 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Investments Inc has 379,336 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 31,586 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ims Cap Management holds 0.7% or 19,807 shares. Natixis holds 1.62 million shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri invested in 45,126 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.42% or 10.46M shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 120 are held by Seabridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Keystone Financial Planning reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.95% or 65,829 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Inv House Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Private Wealth has 0.35% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,653 shares. Acg Wealth holds 46,154 shares.

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Standex International Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SXI) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Standex International Corp (SXI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Papa John’s International, Caleres, and Standex International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Standex Announces Resignation Of CFO Thomas DeByle – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Standex International only industrial gainer; Manitowoc and Ocean Power Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various services and products for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $918.56 million. The companyÂ’s Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services.