A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lifted Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $1.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Sns Financial Group Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 285,049 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Lc holds 105 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,665 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 152,104 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Llc holds 488,696 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 458,396 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.18% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 390,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl accumulated 2,466 shares. 135,970 were accumulated by Delphi Ma. 73,702 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. 249,620 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt Llc holds 17,611 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 205,348 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 12,397 shares or 2.97% of the stock. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,159 shares. Private Wealth Lc holds 21,214 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17 shares. Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 3,504 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi Associates has 15,839 shares for 12.08% of their portfolio. Bangor Commercial Bank has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C V Starr Inc owns 1,500 shares. 46,416 were reported by Barton Inv Mgmt. Mar Vista Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 3.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Regent Mgmt Lc has 2.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,853 shares.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 75,147 shares to 127,975 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).