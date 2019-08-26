A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Dominion Resources (D); Plexus (PLXS) Holder Td Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $726,000

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 33,100 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 7,599 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 226,986 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.36M for 16.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 81,898 shares to 447,018 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 96,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plexus (PLXS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Plexus (PLXS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus approves $50M buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 8,284 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 5,290 shares. California-based Phocas has invested 0.51% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Cypress Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 3,536 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Communications has 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Ameriprise holds 191,691 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). 44,901 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Citigroup owns 18,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 11,889 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited has 0% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 7,682 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 114,924 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Parametric Portfolio Lc has 102,204 shares. Wexford Cap LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust accumulated 17,469 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc owns 2,668 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 161,758 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 1,373 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Merchants holds 0.17% or 13,687 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 350 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp. S R Schill & accumulated 10,454 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 6,319 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Middleton Company Ma reported 5,130 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Symons Cap holds 4.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 131,524 shares. Crossvault Management Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 24,083 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.