A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Valuation Rose; First National Bank Of Omaha Upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position by $4.28 Million as Stock Price Rose

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 176.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 91,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 142,660 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 941,634 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,533 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rdl Financial holds 14,461 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 103,814 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 257,677 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Com owns 135,797 shares. Guardian Trust reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Ltd Company invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Finance National Bank & Trust invested in 1.07% or 62,720 shares. Hartline Investment Corp stated it has 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbr Prtn Lc holds 18,638 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duncker Streett Communications has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,169 shares to 15,201 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,279 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 7,400 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Llc has 0.05% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 423,970 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited has invested 0.14% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 15,473 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Finemark Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.13% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 18,658 shares. Fort LP accumulated 6,311 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.01% or 96,571 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 31,505 are held by Aurora Inv Counsel. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0% or 3,300 shares. 27,343 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Security Trust holds 1,637 shares. 4,832 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il. 835 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.