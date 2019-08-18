A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holding; Weik Investment Services Lowered Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $1.69 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.08 million shares traded or 63.14% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of AmeriGas Partners, LP (APU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Lc has 0.03% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Group Inc Inc One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 194 shares. 6,826 are held by Fiera Capital Corp. Raymond James Assoc owns 161,618 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.43% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 298,947 shares. North Star reported 2,000 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Family Tru Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Huntington National Bank invested in 0% or 300 shares. Hudock Capital Group reported 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kistler reported 692 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 59,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Ltd Liability Com owns 6,915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Tower Research Cap (Trc) has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 6,810 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) has 1.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4.57 million shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Marco Investment Llc reported 12,192 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Lc invested in 6,073 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp holds 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 11,085 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp has 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 4,000 were accumulated by Baskin Services. Pictet Asset holds 725,176 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.87M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 214,224 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 1,612 shares stake. Fdx Incorporated holds 20,040 shares. Field Main Commercial Bank has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 1,505 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TJX Earnings Will Beat the Print, but Will It Matter for TJ Maxx Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TJX Companies Maintains Its Momentum – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is TJX Companies a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.