A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC); As Scholastic (SCHL) Share Value Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.14 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 107.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 29,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 56,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 74,022 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 06/03/2018 – UNATION and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Partner for event discovery, promotion and ticketing; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 286,475 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 20,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 20,900 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0% or 8,586 shares. 43,912 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). 22,514 were reported by Atlanta Management L L C. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru holds 2.71M shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 135,961 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 18,421 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 6,522 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 27,911 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 35,705 shares to 24,944 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,892 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares owns 13,615 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa holds 615,330 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 745,866 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 135,825 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Plc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Prelude Capital Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 10,000 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 3,557 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp. Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 25,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ent Fincl Serv holds 600 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 2.16M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

