A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Upped by $381,300 as Share Price Rose; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Valuation Declined While Covalent Partners Lifted by $1.09 Million Its Stake

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 1.73 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 205,165 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 173,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 55,504 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $115.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond (CSJ) by 28,790 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sigma Planning invested in 37,464 shares. Wespac Advsr Lc invested in 0.15% or 15,336 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co reported 0% stake. Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 33,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Stephens Ar owns 23,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Inv holds 10,100 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 48,510 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.02% or 159,407 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 30,045 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 161,300 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 44,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 2,500 are held by City Com. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 548 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,153 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Corp. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Lonestar Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.80 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr LP has 1.35 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 55,100 shares. Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 52,329 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company reported 274,543 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Qcm Cayman Limited holds 2.79% or 45,255 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,780 are held by Advisory Net Ltd Co.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S bought $115,695 worth of stock.