A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Upped Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) as Shares Rose; As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Archon Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 254,498 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 310,191 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,052 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement System reported 185,700 shares. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). First Washington Corp owns 675,903 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0% or 195,754 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 25,610 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 137,104 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 184,200 shares. 18,672 were reported by Invesco. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 4,870 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% or 32,155 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 54,659 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 38,220 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.