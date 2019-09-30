A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Position by $348,975; Stock Rose; Union Bankshares Lowered Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position by $321,051

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $99.9. About 290,471 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 21,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 16.12M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,756 shares to 11,710 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.99 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 23,257 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 214,603 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,851 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Ser has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 61,396 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Df Dent & Communication Inc holds 0.01% or 3,179 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested in 0.04% or 21,983 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 121 shares. 38,352 are held by Atlantic Union Comml Bank. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 200 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 199 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Epoch Invest accumulated 120,197 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability reported 2,577 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.