A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Raised Position in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by $374,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Wasatch Advisors Holding In Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Was Has Upped

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 213,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 430,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21 million, up from 216,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 329,497 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 198,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 12.94 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Networks Gross Margin 35.8% Vs 39.5%, Op Margin 1% Vs 6.6%; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 11/04/2018 – VSperf Confirms 6WIND Virtual Accelerator™ Beats OVS-DPDK Performance

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $115.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,536 shares to 15,240 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

