A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $1.00 Million as Share Value Rose; As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock Price Rose, Fosun International LTD Trimmed Its Position by $3.02 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 108,954 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 116,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 12,007 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 129,000 shares to 413,154 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).