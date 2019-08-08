A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Increased Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding; Smith Moore & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO)

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 105,248 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 37,251 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 20,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 2.07M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares to 16,186 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

