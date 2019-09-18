A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Itron (ITRI) Valuation Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $4.71 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 93.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 75,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 4,984 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312,000, down from 80,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 269,042 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 25,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ)

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.44M for 28.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 10,203 shares to 18,840 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 40,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.