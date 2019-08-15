A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake; HalcÃ³n Resources (HK) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halcon Resources has $7 highest and $2 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 2719.55% above currents $0.1596 stock price. Halcon Resources had 2 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, February 26. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Hold”. See HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $3 New Target: $2 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Johnson Rice Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Downgrade

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 226.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc acquired 9,105 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 13,120 shares with $1.46M value, up from 4,015 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $239.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46 million shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 138,197 are owned by Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Company. Botty Invsts Limited Company owns 1,575 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.18% or 173,939 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc reported 43,471 shares. 45,367 are held by Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 26,053 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Moreover, Hirtle Callaghan Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Corda Investment Mngmt Lc reported 166,986 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has 1.57M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Pure Financial Advisors stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 46 were reported by Horrell. Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 28,891 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.72% above currents $132.85 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating.

It closed at $0.1596 lastly. It is down 95.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HK News: 02/05/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES 1Q REV. $49.3M, EST. $44.7M; 04/04/2018 – Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of the West Quito Draw Acquisition, the Expiration of its Monument Draw East Option and Other Activities; 02/05/2018 – Halcon Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 04/04/2018 – Halcon Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Halcon Re; 02/05/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 17/05/2018 – Halcon Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – 2330.TW, $ASML.NL, 981.HK: China’s top state-backed contract chipmaker ordered highly advanced equipment with a price tag of $120 million; 24/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Lowers Stake in Halcon Resources Corporation to 4.6%; 15/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.21 million. The firm primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas.