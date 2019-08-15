A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Dominion Resources (D) Holding by $2.78 Million; Shares Declined; As Harris Del (HRS) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $388,755

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 240.03% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.50; 04/04/2018 – MyoKardia Names Taylor C. Harris as Chief Fincl Officer; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Harris, Feinstein Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns Over; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: Hatch, Harris Call on Sessions, DOJ to Stop Blocking Medical Marijuana Research; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Collins Introduce Legislation to Support Animals Rescued by Federal Government; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris County Mud 494, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nets’ Joe Harris worried about ailing former coach Tyronn Lue; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Questions Judicial Nominee on History Advocating Against Women’s Healthcare; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N SAYS AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA (AAI) GIVES CO A 15-YEAR, 9.44 BLN RUPEES CONTRACT

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hendershot Invs owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,838 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3,445 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Natl Bank has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has invested 0.36% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Waters Parkerson Co Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.19% or 976,084 shares. 5,609 were accumulated by Schaller Investment Gp Incorporated. 10.51M were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 3,050 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management accumulated 45,947 shares or 0.69% of the stock.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 10,459 shares to 128,771 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.