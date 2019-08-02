A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Boosted By $1.04 Million Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake; Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut By $677,116 Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 8.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,798 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 29,199 shares with $7.07 million value, down from 31,997 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $120.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $274.57. About 2.63 million shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 100.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc acquired 86,725 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 173,390 shares with $2.20M value, up from 86,665 last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 488,251 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited has 0.04% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 28,673 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 3,808 shares or 0% of the stock. 390,085 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Monarch Asset Limited Com has invested 0.91% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Ent Fincl accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0% or 20,685 shares. Granite Invest Prns Llc has 1.32M shares. 6,500 are owned by Optimum Invest. Bb&T Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 43,383 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Jpmorgan Chase owns 2.00M shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Declares Distribution of $0.32 per Share for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $11.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $28900 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $27000 target. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 bln – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mngmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Hartline Investment Corp has 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,525 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com reported 1,530 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 322 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 1,783 shares. Thompson Invest Inc holds 1,060 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,343 shares. Monetary holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,875 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Joel Isaacson And Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,818 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,672 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.